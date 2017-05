MRS MARVENA VALIET DEFREITAS HORNE better known as TI-TI and MOTHER HORNE of South Rivers died on Saturday 22nd April in Trinidad at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Sunday 7th May at the Mount Ararat Spiritual Baptist Church at South Rivers. The service begins at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery







