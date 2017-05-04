Turtle Education Campaign

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority have been conducting a number of activities aimed at educating persons about the importance of sea turtle conservation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Nyasha Child, Representative of the authority, said the public sensitization campaign forms part of the SVG Sea Turtle Conservation programme, which was launched here on November 15th last year.

Speaking on NBC’s face to Face programme, Miss Child said emphasis is being placed on the creation of sea turtle monitoring groups within the communities of Colonarie and Sandy Bay.

Miss Child said the first phase of the programme was dubbed a success.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said it is pleased with the public’s response to the total ban on the harvesting of turtles, which became effective from January 1st.

Rojevski Jack, Fisheries Officer, said the department will be implementing a number of initiatives aimed at recruiting persons in the communities to contribute to the conservation efforts.

Mr. Jack said turtles are important to the environment and form a major part of the eco-tourism thrust.









