World Hand Hygiene Day will be observed tomorrow under the theme “Fighting Antibiotic Resistance – It’s in Your Hands”.

Every year on May 5th, the World Health Organization (WHO) sends out its annual call to action to increase awareness and instances of effective hand hygiene.

Good hand hygiene is integral to building strong, resilient health systems for whatever situation arises.’

Dr. Jose Davy, Registrar at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and Head of the Infection Control Unit said the day is aimed at encouraging persons to reduce healthcare associated infections and prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance microorganisms.

Dr. Davy said the main activity to observe World Hand Hygiene Day tomorrow will be held at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related