MRS PHYLLIS ALEXANDRINA DUNCAN-BROWNE of Winnipeg, Canada, Trinidad and Cedars died Saturday April 29th at the age of 76. The funeral for the late MRS PHYLLIS ALEXANDRINA DUNCAN-BROWNE of Winnipeg, Canada, Trinidad and Cedars takes place on Friday May 5th in Canada. Burial will be in Canada.







