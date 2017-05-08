FLOW National Netball Fixtures

The FLOW National Netball Championships continues today at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

The Girls High School defeated Intermediate High School 19-3 in Division (4); OSCO Ball Warriors beat New Era Pepper Stars 45-16 in Division (3) and Dr. Jules Ferdinand ASCO won from Hill View 60-39 in Division (1).

Today, Bethel High School should be facing Buccament Bay Secondary School in Division (4) at this moment, later at 5 O’clock, Dancing Iguana Pacers will meet Prime Consulting 3 J’S Valley Strikers in Division (3); and at 5:45, in the 1st Division Western Union Mitres will play against Twilight Trading X- CEED.

The matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

Friday May 5th Games at the KNC:

3:45 pm Div 4 – Bethel High School vs Buccament Bay Secondary School ( postpone to a later date )

5:00 pm Div 3 – Dancing Iguana Pacers went under to Prime Consulting 3 J’S Valley Strikers 20 Goals to 22

5:45 pm Div 1 – Defending Champion Western Union Mitres went under to Twilight Trading X- Ceed 72 Goals to 74

All Games scheduled to play on Saturday has been postpone to a later date.

Monday May 8th Games at the KNC:

3:45 pm Div 4 – Intermediate High School vs Sandy Bay Secondary School

5:00 pm Div 3 – Blue Horizon Pacers vs Prime Consulting 3 J’S Valley Strikers

5:45 pm Div 2 – G&T Enterprise vs Third World Man Shop Pacers

