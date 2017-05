MRS LILIET GRIFFITH nee MC DOWALL of Christ Church, Barbados formerly of Layou died on Sunday April 30th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 13th at the Hawthorn Memorial Methodist Church, Christ Church at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Frangipani Lawns, Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens in Barbados.









