Marriaqua Football League Opening

Downstreet of Glenside beat Tallawahs of Freeland 5-1 in yesterday’s opening match of the 5th edition of the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk Da Silva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field.

Kurtlan Williams scored two of the goals for Downstreet of Glenside and there was a goal each by Mikey Browne, Yomani Harris and Deandre Smith.

Alex John netted the lone goal for Tallawahs of Freeland.

Remarks were delivered by President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Venold Combs, former Member of Parliament for the Area Girlyn Miguel and President of the Marriaqua Sports Committee, Yosiah Dascent.

17-teams will compete in Group “A” and “B” in this year’s Championships.









