Murder Charge

Three men appeared in court this morning charged with two counts of murder in relation to the death of Danroy Cozier and his brother Nicholas Cozier.

NBC News understands that Richard Francis of Layou and Kendene Douglas and Schemel Dunbar of Rillan Hill appeared before Chief Magistrate, Rechanne Browne Matthias at the Serious Offences Court this morning.

The men were also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

They were not required to plea to the indictable charge and were remanded in custody until November 27th for the commencement of a Preliminary Inquiry.

On May 4th the bodies of Danroy and Nicholas were discovered at Sion Hill Bay with gunshot wounds.









