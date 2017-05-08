St. Vincent and the Grenadines have today joined the global community in observing World Red Cross Day under the theme: “Everywhere for Everyone”.

World Red Cross Day is an annual event celebrating the principles of “International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement” and is the birthday anniversary of founder of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Harvey Farrell, Health Officer on the Red Cross Management Committee, said the celebrations are held to pay tribute to the Red Cross volunteers.

He said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a part of the 189 countries that has independent Red Cross Movements and has been a member of the International Red Cross movement for over 60 years.









