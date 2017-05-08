Senior National Squash Results

Here are the results of matches played in the Senior National Squash Championship at the National Squash Centre at Paul’s Avenue here in Kingstown at the weekend.

In the Men’s Open third and fourth place playoff, Kevin Hannaway defeated Othniel Bailey 11-8, 11-1, 4-11, 4-11, 13-11.

In the Men’s Final, Jason Doyle beat Jules Snagg 5-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-4, 11-9.

In the Consolation third place playoff, Cauldric Fraser won by default over Paul Cyrus.

In the Consolation Final, Kai Bentick, NSC, had the better Mikal Quashie, NSC, 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.

In the Women’s Open Final, Giovanna Miller-Alexander won by default over Thandi Myers.

In the Men’s 40+ third place playoff, Telbert Samuel defeated Colin Alexander 11-9, 6-, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9.

And, in the Final, James Bentick beat Paul Cyrus 11-4, 11-2. 11-4.

In the Consolation Final, Issac Solomon won by default over Dominic Ross.

And in the Women’s 40+ Final, Greta Primus won by default over Sherian Slater.









