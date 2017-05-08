Styrofoam Alternatives

Discussions are being held between the Ministry of Trade and several entities regarding the sourcing of alternative products, following the imposition of a ban on the importation of Styrofoam food service products as of May 1, 2017.

According to Okolo John-Patrick, Trade Officer, the government will remove the Value Added Tax (VAT) charged on the alternatives for Styrofoam food service products, in a bid to lower the cost.

She said persons can visit SVG Containers as well as Premium Products to source these alternatives.

Although, the ban on the importation of Styrofoam came into effect May 1, the Trade Officer said there is a grace period of 90 days to allow for any Styrofoam products ordered before that date to be imported.









