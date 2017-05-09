Empowering the Family

The Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit of the Methodist Church is hosting activities to mark Empowerment and Family Month during the month of May.

Adolph Davis, Superintendent of the Circuit, Reverend told NBC News that they will be targeting the family, which is the backbone of society.

Reverend Davis said that men are critical to the well-being of the family and have been targeted for reasons that are both positive and negative, hence the reason why the Church will be hosting a men’s conference on Wednesday May 10th, from 6pm to 9pm.

Activities planned for the month include a Women’s Conference on May 11th, a parenting conference on May 20th, a leadership conference on May 23rd; a singles conference on May 24th and a Couples conference on May 26th.

The sessions will take place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, and are planned to also co-incide with International Day of Families, to be observed on Monday 15th May.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related