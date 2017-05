The President of the Melia Group, Gabriel Escarrer is scheduled to arrive in the state tomorrow, at the head of a nine-member delegation, for talks with the Government on matters relating to hotel investment.

Mr. Escarrer is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at 9:00am at the VIP Lounge at the Argyle International Airport.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office said there will be a brief media event before the meetings begin.









