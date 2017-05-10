Rural Carnivals Update

Vincentians and visitors can look forward to an improved and expanded Rural Carnival Programme this year.

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said Rural Carnival action is expected to be even bigger and better this year than previous years.

Ezzie Roberts, Co-ordinator of Rural Carnivals and Deputy Chairman of the CDC, told NBC News that this year’s program kicked of long before the official launch on Vincy Mas last weekend and thus far the activities have been very successful and well received by members of the public.

He said activities will continue this weekend with events in Central Leeward.

Mr. Roberts also said the St. Georges Carnival will be launching this weekend and they are expecting all the Rural Carnival activities to be of the highest standard.









