Senseless Killing Says PM

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security said the Government has to make sure that all the institutions of the state work in relation to the deaths of two brothers here last week.

In response to a question at a Media Conference yesterday, the Prime Minister described as the senseless the killing of Danroy Cozier and his brother Nicholas Cozier, whose bodies were found at Sion Hill Bay last week, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves said the matter will be overseen by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Three men – Richard Francis of Layou; Schemel Dunbar and Kendene Douglas of Rillan Hill were charged with the murders.

They are due back in Court on November 27th for the commencement of a Preliminary Inquiry.









