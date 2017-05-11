Decolonization Seminar

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a meeting of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization next week.

The Committee’s Caribbean Regional Seminar will be held from Tuesday May 16th to Thursday 18th at the NIS Conference Room.

The Committee was established in 1961 by the General Assembly and is devoted exclusively to the issue of decolonization.

Next week’s Seminar will focus on the implementation of the Third International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism.

It will be held under the theme: The future for Decolonization in the Non-Self-Governing Territories: What are the Prospects?

The Forum will be attended by 10 Special Committee members from the four regional groups: the Group of African States, the Group of Asia-Pacific States, the Group of Eastern European States and the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States.

An opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday May 16th, and a cocktail will be held at the official residence of the Prime Minister, on Thursday 18th from 7:00pm.









