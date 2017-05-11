Investors on the grenadine island of Canouan will be looking into the possibility of constructing a Hanger at the Argyle International Airport, and also a Hotel in the near future.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement, during a News Conference this week.

The Prime Minister said the Hotel will be constructed mainly to accommodate the staff of airlines which would be coming to Canouan and service these jets.

This week’s announcement comes in the wake of the official opening of the multi-million dollar Glossy Bay Marina in Canouan last month.

The Marina is comprised of 120 Berths, a Head Office and Operations Centre; Commercial Units; Residential Apartments; Restaurant; Beach Club and Private Villa Lots.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related