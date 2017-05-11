Lloyd Small, Chairman of the National Wages Council, said consultations were held with all stakeholders over the past year, prior to the implementation of new minimum wages for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Council was launched on April 1st, 2016, to examine and make recommendations to the Governor General on matters related to minimum wage, hours of work and conditions of employment.

Mr. Small said in addition to the consultations, the council examined a number of regional and international conventions relating to employment and wages.

Mr. Small said prior to 2003, there was no increase in minimum wages for a period of 14 years and regards this period as the suppression of wages.

The new minimum wages reflect increases ranging from 20 to 27 percent in many categories including security guards, agricultural workers and domestic workers.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related