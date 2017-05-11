Registration for Religious Colleges

A Registration Ceremony will be hosted this afternoon by the National Accreditation Board for two Religious Colleges.

The colleges to be registered are the Baptist Bible College of the Caribbean located in Prospect and Mints St. Vincent located in Arnos Vale.

Decima Hamilton, Director of the Accreditation Board, said the decision to register the institutions, came after the required standards were met.

The Ceremony will be held at the Campus of the Baptist Bible College of the Caribbean, and is scheduled to begin at four this afternoon.

The feature address at the event will be delivered Educator at the Division of Teacher Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Dr. Godwin James.









