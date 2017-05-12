St. George’s Carnival Update

The St. Georges Carnival Committee said it is preparing to launch its presentation for this year with a bang tomorrow evening at the Calliaqua Hard Court.

Foster Hannibal, Chairperson of the St. Georges Carnival Committee, tells NBC News that this year’s launch will reflect the 40th Anniversary of Vincy Mas in a major way, as they prepare to host a rural Carnival program of the highest standard.

Mr. Hannibal said following this weekend’s launch they will host a wide range of activities next weekend which will bring the curtains down on their activities and this year the St. Georges Pageant will be held after their program of activities due to a number of challenges.

Mr. Hannibal is also encouraging everyone out to their launch tomorrow evening as well as their other activities for 2017.









