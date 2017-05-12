World Telecommunications Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the rest of the world in observing World Telecommunications and Information Society Day, on Wednesday May 17th under the theme “Big Data for Big Impact”.

In commemoration of this day – a series of public education activities have being mounted by the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL).

Billed as the EC Bill roadshows, the activities will include presentations and discussions on the new draft Electronic Communications Bill (EC Bill) and accompanying new regulations.

The new legislation has been developed by ECTEL to provide new tools to manage this changing sector.

While in St. Vincent and the Grenadines the team from ECTEL will make a presentation to the Members of the Cabinet of ministers Wednesday May 17, to discuss the new draft EC Bill and accompanying new regulations.

On Thursday, May 18th, similar presentations will be made to with civil society organizations, parliamentarians and telecommunications service providers.

The new Regulations address issues such as access to cable landing stations, consumer protection, retail pricing, wholesale access and guidelines on market access and assessment of significant market power.

The road show is a collaborative effort of ECTEL and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.









