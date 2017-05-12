WPP Scoliosis Mission

The first of two Scoliosis Medical Missions to be carried out by the World Pediatric Project (WPP) is set to get underway here this weekend.

Scoliosis is a condition that causes the spine to curve to the side. It can affect any part of the spine, but the most common regions are the chest area and the lower section of the back.

World Pediatric Project (WPP), Jaqueline Brown-King, Director for the Eastern Caribbean told NBC News that the Scoliosis Mission is usually held during the month of November, but two such missions are being held this year, due to the high demand for this type of medical assistance.

Mrs. Brown-King said during the mission which will be held next week, surgeries will be carried out on children from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the region.









