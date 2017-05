MRS LOUISA JOHN nee SCOTLAND of Grand Chemin, Mo-ruga, Trinidad formerly of Glamorgan died on Friday May 5th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Tuesday May 16th at the Mo-ruga Roman Catholic Church, Trinidad. Burial will be at the Grand Chemin Cemetery in Mo-ru-ga, Trinidad.









