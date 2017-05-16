Major emphasis is being placed on ensuring that all Training Facilities and Trainers meet the required standard for offering Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) here.

Dwight Lewis, Director of the National Qualifications Department, said that this is part of the Government’s thrust to offer competency based Education and Training because it is not only what you know but what you can do as well.

He said fifteen Occupational CVQ areas are being offered through this country’s Four Technical Institutes.

Mr. Lewis spoke at a Graduation Ceremony, where eleven participants in the Zone Five Region were presented with certificates after they successfully completed the Caribbean Vocational Qualification CVQ Data Operations Level One Course.

The Course was conducted by the Division of Adult and Continuing Education at the Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre.









