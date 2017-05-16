Fisheries and AGRRA

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently participating in a regional Program aimed at Coral Reef Protection dubbed the Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment or (AGRRA) Program.

Kris Isaacs, Senior Fisheries Officer, told NBC News that AGRRA is an international collaboration of scientists and managers aimed at determining the regional condition of reefs in the Western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

He said thus far they have conducted a series of programs locally which included a number of dives and a regional capacity building training course in April under the Eastern Caribbean Marine Managed Areas Network (ECMMAN) project to ensure marine protection.

Mr. Isaacs said the training course was led by two international Coral Reef experts and he outlined a number of the topics which were covered during the week-long workshop.









