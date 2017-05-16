FIU 15th Anniversary

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has wrapped up a series of activities which were being held to celebrate its 15th Anniversary.

The anniversary was celebrated under the theme “The FIU Celebrating 15 years of accomplishment, soaring forward in excellence”.

Speaking during the On the Beat program hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force last evening on NBC Radio, Carla James, Director the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), said their activities have been progressing very well.

She said they hosted a number of public outreach programs and their program concluded last evening with the radio program to educate the public on the roles of the FIU.

Meanwhile, Station Sergeant Pedro Harry, Chief Investigator at the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), said over the years the FIU has been a center of excellence in addressing the issues of money laundering among other financial issues.

He said the work of the local FIU continues to be held in high regard by similar organizations throughout the region.









