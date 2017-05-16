SVG Human Trafficking

Several Government Officials and Private Sector Representatives are receiving greater insight into human trafficking in an effort to curb this problem which is said to be affecting some Caribbean Countries.

They are attending a two day Training Workshop on Human Trafficking under the theme Identification, Assistance and Protection of Victims.

The Workshop is being spearheaded jointly by the Anti- Trafficking in Persons Unit and the Inter Ministerial Working Group against Human Trafficking.

In his address at the opening ceremony this morning, Reynold Hadaway, Police Commissioner said every individual has a role to play to stamp out human trafficking in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering the Keynote Address, Cejilla McDowall, Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, said there needs to be more investment in the fight against human trafficking.

The Workshop is taking place at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related