Vincentians have been encouraged to familiarize themselves with their systolic and diastolic blood pressure numbers.

Beverly Reddock, Public Relations Officer of the Diabetes and Hypertension Association, said it is important that persons are aware of their numbers and know what state their hypertension is.

Ms. Reddock said the association is today conducting screening for Diabetes and Hypertension, under the Postal Corporation in Kingstown as part of activities to observe the World Hypertension Day.

Meanwhile, President of the National Diabetic and Hypertensive Association Sister Rosita King said hypertension is among the leading causes of deaths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.









