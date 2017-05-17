ECSC Turns 50

The legal fraternity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is joining the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, in celebrating the Court’s 50th Anniversary, with a series of activities, under the theme: Celebrating the Past – Embracing the Future.

The events include radio and television programs, public lectures, and a poster and essay competition, and are aimed at educating the public about the Court’s history and its important role as the third and equally independent branch of the Government.

A regional committee has been established to co-ordinate the 50th anniversary celebrations, and Anne-Marie Jack, a member of the committee, gave a synopsis of the programme, prior to a lecture presented by Justice Adrian Saunders of the Caribbean Court of Justice CCJ last night.

The ECSC has jurisdiction in Anguilla, Antigua/Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Lucia St. Kitts/ Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s 50th anniversary activities commenced on February 27th 2017 and will culminate in February 2018.









