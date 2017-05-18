Local, Regional and International Delegates are expected to conclude discussions today on the Future for Decolonization in the Non-Self Governing Territories.

The delegates are attending the 2017 Caribbean Regional Seminar of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization at the National Insurance Services Conference Room in Kingstown.

Delivering the feature address at the opening on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves acknowledged the important role of the UN Special Committee in the Decolonization process.

But he noted that more needs to be done as there are many countries around the world still living in colonial condition.

During the three-day Seminar, delegates looked at issues such as the role of the Special Committee in the future for decolonization in the Non-Self Governing Territories on a case by case basis.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related