Grade Six students sitting the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) will be examined tomorrow, in seventeen Centres throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Education said this year, one thousand six hundred and forty-two (1642) students have been registered for the CPEA.

There are seven hundred and ninety-nine (799) females and eight hundred and forty-three (843) males registered.

The CPEA is an examination administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council for students exiting the primary cycle of their education.



The students will sit multiple choice papers in Mathematics, English and Science as the final component of the CPEA. The multiple choice component of the assessment will comprise sixty percent of their final score. Each Multiple Choice paper consists of fifty items and the time allocated per paper is one hour and fifteen minutes.

The results of the CPEA are expected to be published in June. The Ministry of Education will conduct the secondary school placement exercise.



The Minister of Education wishes all students success in their examination and expresses his gratitude to the head teachers, teachers and all other stakeholders for their dedication to all students.

The overall pass rate for the CPEA in 2016 was 83.87 percent. The pass rate by sex was 78.11% for males and 89.85% for females.

The top performer in last year’s exam was Luke Wilson of the St. Mary’s R.C. School with an average of 96.20 percent.

All students who sat the exam in 2016 were placed into secondary schools. This is in conformity with the policy of Universal Access to Secondary Education.









