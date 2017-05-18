The Ministry of Education today launched activities to coincide with Minibus Operators (MBO) Day, which will be observed on May 25th under the theme “Keep us safe today, as you take us on our way”.

The program of activities was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the SVG Insurance Association, The Minibus Operators and the National Reconciliation Advisory Committee.

Delivering remarks during today’s launch, Morine Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said Minibus Operators are very important to transport the nation’s children to and from school as they seek to ensure the continued development of the country.

Mrs. Williams also notes that there will be a series of activities leading up to the Day where they will seek to inform and educate Minibus Operators on ways in which they can improve the very important service they offer to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Henry Providence from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said through this initiative they are hoping to work closer with the Minibus Operators to improve on the service which they deliver.

He reminds the Minibus Operators that the Police is not their enemy as he notes that there will be Representatives from the Traffic Department at each of the exhibition booths which will mounted on Minibus Operators Day.

Hasib Woodley, a Minibus Operator, said this program of activities is very timely and he is confident that the operations of his fellow Minibus Operators will be strengthened through their participation.

The Ministry of Education will also be disseminating a series of posters and bumper stickers to minibus operators with safety messages for children who utilise their services.









