Organizers for the 2017 edition of the Windward Carnival activities said their program will swing into high gear from this weekend.

Renita Peters, Pageant Coordinator of the North Windward Carnival Development Committee, said this weekend will feature the first in their series of major activities, kicking off at Biabou.

She said they will be holding a Powder Fete at the Biabou Hard Court on Friday night followed by a number of other activities on Saturday.

Miss Peters said their program will wind down on the Weekend of June 9th with a program dubbed Pan-Kai-Mas.

She said this event will also be twinned with this year’s Miss Windward Beauty Pageant both being held at the Chilli Playing Field.

Miss Peters is encouraging everyone to support all of the Windward Carnival activities for 2017.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related