SVG SENA Project

Two Technical Experts from the National Learning Service of Colombia, SENA, are in the State to provide technical expertise in Fruit Preservation and Drying as well as Cocoa Production.

This is the second phase of the project which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Division of Adult and Continuing Education.

One of the Technical Experts, who is also the Deputy Administrative Head of SENA College in Colombia said they are pleased to partner with St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this project.

The project will also seek to improve the capacity of local Farmers to develop Value Added products from fruits and vegetables.









