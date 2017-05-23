A call has again been made for Vincentians to take advantage of the programmes being offered by the Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) Division to advance themselves academically.

Leroy Rock, Co-ordinator of Zone 5 of the Division, said the ACE programmes range from basic literacy to certificate level courses that are recognized regionally.

Mr. Rock said the basic literacy programme is designed to improve the literacy levels in the various communities and they are encouraging persons to register at the zonal offices.

He added that the basic literacy programme is a confidential, one on one programme.









