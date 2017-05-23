Minibus Day

The inaugural Minibus Operators Day, will be observed here this Thursday and it is expected to be just the first step towards establishing a positive relationship between the Minibus Operators and the Ministry of Education.

Maureen Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, explained the reason for the initiative, during the ‘On the Beat’ programme on NBC Radio last night, saying it is their first attempt to reach out to the Minibus Operators which would hopefully lead to better initiatives such as forums, consultations, workshops and seminars.

The initiative was officially launched last week by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Ministry of Transport, the Police Force, the SVG Insurance Association, the Minibus Operators and the National Reconciliation Advisory Committee.

Minibus Operators Day will be observed this Thursday May 25th under the theme: ‘Keep us safe today, as you take us on our way’.









