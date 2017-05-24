BCK Anniversary

The Principal, Staff and Students of Bishops College Kingstown have been commended for the School’s achievement, as it celebrates its 53rd Anniversary.

Luis DeShong, Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health said Reverend Harold Grant Piggott must be commended for having the vision to offer children an opportunity to have a secondary education.

He said throughout the years, Bishops College Kingstown has been fortunate to be backed by a team of dedicated Principals and Teachers.

Mr. DeShong said it has much to do with their solid, courageous and visionary leadership.

He also commended other individuals who played a supporting role throughout the years.

He said without this network of support Bishops College Kingstown could not have so easily navigated the challenges visited upon it.









