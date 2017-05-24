Diamonds Kitchen

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Rural Transformation and Parliamentary Representative, for South Central Windward, will deliver the feature address at the opening of the newly built kitchen and dining facility at the Diamonds Government School tomorrow.

A Release from the Agency for Public Information says the facility financed under the Seventh Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) program was constructed at a cost 448-thousand EC dollars.

Programs under the BNTF program are sponsored by the Caribbean Development Bank.

Other addresses tomorrow will come from Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince and a Representative of the Caribbean Development Bank.

The facility will be officially opened at 1:30 tomorrow afternoon at the Diamonds Government Schools.









