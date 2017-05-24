FLOW National Netball Results

Blue Horizon Pacers and SVG General Services Seniors won matches yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose in the FLOW National Netball Championship.

Blue Horizon Pacers won by default from SVG General Services Juniors in the Third Division Knockout Championship, and SVG General Services Seniors defeated G&T Combined 40-35 in the Second Division League Championship.

There will be no matches in the Championships this afternoon, but the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-23 Squad will be involved in a practice and training session at 4:00 pm, and a training session for Umpires at 5:00 pm.









