South Leeward Carnival Update

Organizers of the South Leeward carnival activities 2017 edition said their activities will take place this upcoming weekend.

Keisha Lewis, Secretary of the South Leeward Carnival Committee, said this weekend will be the first major activities which they will be holding for Vincy Mas 2017.

She said the activities will kick off this Friday with a Calypso and Soca Show.

Miss Lewis said the activities will continue with the Miss South Leeward pageant to be held this Saturday with five contestants vying for the coveted title.

She concluded that their activities will wrap up on Sunday with the Jouvert and Street Party and she is encouraging everyone down to South Leeward this weekend.









