25th Diplomatic Anniversary

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba will on Friday May 26th mark the 25th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between both countries which was formally established on May 26, 1992.

There has been tremendous co-operation between both countries particularly in the areas of health, the Vision now Programme, Education through university scholarships and other academic programmes and more recently the contribution towards this country’s largest capital project, the Argyle International Airport.

A series of activities will be held in Kingstown and Havana to mark the occasion. The activities will begin with a cocktail reception at the Cuban Embassy from 4:30 this afternoon.

And, tomorrow the actual anniversary of the establishment of relations, a ceremony and cultural showcase will be held at the Peace Memorial Hall from 5:00 p.m.

The event is expected to hear remarks from the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Rural Transformation, Saboto Caesar, the Cuban Ambassador and the President of the Cuban/Vincentian Friendship Association.

As part of the cultural segment, there will be performances by both Vincentian artistes and the Cuban band, Calle Cuba.

The final activity to be held in Kingstown will be a public lecture to be delivered Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on Tuesday May 30, at the Lecture Hall of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Lecture Hall commencing at 10:00 am.

This country’s resident Ambassador to Cuba, Ellsworth John will host a cultural celebration in Havana on Tuesday May 30th which will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sir Louis Straker and Lady Straker; as well as Rodney Small, Darren Andrews, Rondy McIntosh, Kamaro Williams and Brent Williams.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related