Football Updates

* Fair Hall won by default over Belmont yesterday in the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk Da Silva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field.

This afternoon 4:30, Marriaqua Future Stars and Greggs FC Team (2) will meet also at the Cane End Playing Field.

Meanwhile, League Champions, LLB Street Kickers beat Thompson’s Cooling Services Jus We Fresh 7-1 in yesterday’s Knockout match of the Hairoun Belfongo Knockout Football Championship at the Belair Playing Field.

The goals for LLB Street Kickers were scored by Adamo Johnson (3), and one each by Kevin Audain, Jerani Peters, Shane Daniel and Rasheed Sterling.

K-FRA Boucher netted the lone goal for Thompson’s Cooling Services Jus We Fresh.

Today in another Knockout match, Shane Rental Fresh will meet Toni Store Barks Santos at 4:30 also at the Belair Playing Field.

* LA Central and Top Strikers played to a goalless draw yesterday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Today at 4:30 pm, Scollars will meet Kingstown Park also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

* Biabou FC and Stubbs FC will meet in this afternoon’s match of the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at half past four at the Biabou Playing Field.

And in related News…organizers say there will be no Knockout Competition this year.

* AND, Two goals from Nasir Mc Barnette and A-ZAN-NI Victory gave Lower Questelles a 4-3 win over Top Questelles (1) in yesterday first Quarter-final match of the ECGC/Hairoun South Leeward Village Football Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Rodney Henry with two goals and Zamaro Pompey (1) were the goal scorers for Top Questelles (1).

Today at 4:30 pm, Clare Valley will meet Lower Campden Park in the second quarter-final also at the Campden Park Playing Field.









