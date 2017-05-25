Two Vincentian Gospel Recording Artistes are among the regional cast this year for the 25th Anniversary of GospelFest Barbados.

Hayden Billingy and local Rapper Gary “GB” Bynoe, are now in Barbados for the week long Gospel festivity that showcases professional artistes across the region and internationally.

This year’s event will feature Gospel superstars like Charles Jenkins III, Jonathan Mcreynolds, Jonathan Nelson, Sinach, Positive, Sherwin Garner, and others.

The event attracts patrons from all over the world and is a platform for artistes hoping to make it on the regional and international scene.

The two singers performed at the Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited Sunset Concert, which took place last night at the Independence Square in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Vincentian team also includes Sheree Dennie Edward, Director of Arch City Entertainment Management Agency (ACEMA), a gospel events and artiste management agency which was established to develop and promote the work of gospel artistes of all genres.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related