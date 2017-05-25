St. Vincent and the Grenadines and host Dominica played to a draw in the second round match of the Senior Windward Islands Cricket Championship now taking place in Dominica.

The scores: Dominica in their first innings 256; Liam Sebatian 64. Ray Jordan and Kenneth Dembar took three wickets each and Delorn Johnson had two wickets.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines103; Sunil Ambris 24.

And in their second innings, St. Vincent and the Grenadines closed on 260 for 6; Miles Bascombe made 100, Sunil Ambris 80, Kidron Pope 67.

The third and final round of matches will start today in Dominica.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related