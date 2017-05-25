West St. George Robbery

The Police are carrying out investigations into a robbery that took place at the West St. George Secondary School during the course of this week.

According to the Police three masked gun men entered the school compound between May 23rd and 24th and stole a number of items including Computers, Fans, and Transformers.

The Police told NBC News that they were contacted by an anonymous person, to whom a text was sent, by a Security Guard who was on duty, during the time of the robbery.

Following the robbery the men escaped on foot through some bushes located at the back of the school.









