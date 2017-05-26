Alliance Puppet Show

As part of efforts to promoting cultural diversity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Alliance Francaise SVG will be hosting a Unique Puppet Show tonight.

The show will feature the group ZigZag Cie of Guadeloupe, who will perform at the Sugar Mill Academy at Ratho Mill from 7 this evening.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme yesterday, Vanessa Demircyan of the Alliance Francaise, said the show is intended to expose Vincentians to another aspect of French culture.

She said it is to promote cultural diversity and to reinforce ties between France and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Demircyan said a workshop will be held at the Youlou Arts Center in Villa tomorrow to provide training to a number of persons in the art of Puppeteering.

She said she is happy that they are able to have them come here and let Vincentians discover this art.









