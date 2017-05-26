Donations for Diamond School

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Rural Transformation and Parliamentary Representative, for South Central Windward said a group of concerned Vincentians overseas is currently preparing to make a significant donation to the Diamonds Government School.

The official opening of a new Kitchen and Dining facility at the school yesterday was financed under the Seventh Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) program sponsored by the Caribbean Development Bank and was constructed at a cost 448-thousand EC dollars.

Minister Caesar said the South Florida Vincentian Association recently hosted a fund raising event for the Diamonds Government School and they will be purchasing a number items to place in the Cafeteria at the school.

The Minister also reiterated the call for everyone to take optimal care of the new facilities.









