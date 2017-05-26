River Defenses

The Ministry of Transport and Works said a number of River Defense projects are currently underway across the country.

Brent Bailey, Chief Engineer said they are currently doing an extensive River defense project in the community of Lauders along the Union River.

He said the work which is being done by Hutchinson Construction at a cost of just over two million EC dollars, is currently ongoing in the vicinity of the WINFRESH Factory in lauders and this work will continue downstream.

Mr. Bailey said plans are in the pipeline to commence a River Defense project at Caratal in Georgetown at a cost of 1.19 million EC dollars.

He said they expect this work to begin at the end of this month.









