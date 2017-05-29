Climate Discussion

A workshop was held here today to look at Heat Exposure and other Climate change Issues.

The session took place at Beachcombers Hotel as part of the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF).

In his address at the workshop Dr. Van Meerbeeck, Meteorologist, said the meetings are being held to deliver climate forecasts for the Hurricane Season and to train Meteorologists and Climatologists.

Dr. Meerbeeck said they are going to focus on what relevant information they can bring to the sector of stakeholders in terms of heat exposure, heat stress and how it can affect the different sectors.









