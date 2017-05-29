Diabetes Medical Mission

A team of Medical Professionals is in the state this week for their first Diabetes and Hypertension Medical Mission as part of the Caribbean Diabetes Initiative.

The Caribbean Diabetes Initiative Inc is a community based non-profit organization whose aim is to improve awareness and management of Diabetes and its related complications.

The visiting team comprises of fourteen US based volunteers of certified endocrinologists, Internists, Pediatrician, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, nurses and certified diabetes educators.

The mission will provide Diabetes and Hypertension comprehensive community educational program, screening and management sessions in three Health Districts and workshops for healthcare professionals.

The team is expected to make a courtesy call to Top officials from the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, today.

Tomorrow, they will journey to Chateaublair to provide Diabetes and Hypertension medical services at the Chateaubelair Health Centre.

On Wednesday 31st May, 2017 at Stubbs Poly Clinic and Thursday 1st June, 2017 at the Biabou Health Centre.

On Friday, 2nd June, 2017 they will be providing training in the form of two Symposium at the Knowledge Institutes, Kingstown, for Nurses, Doctors and other Healthcare Professionals. The curtain comes down on Saturday 3rd June with a fun walk from Diamond to Rawacou.

Diabetes is a major health problem that is reaching epidemic proportions worldwide and it is one of the most challenging NCD in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The mission is being held in partnership with the SVG Diabetes and Hypertension Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related